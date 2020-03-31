PSUs, private companies contribute to PM CARES fund

PSUs and private companies have been quick to pledge contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund to combat the pandemic.

“We feel honoured to share that the public sector undertakings of the Ministries of Power & MNRE have decided to contribute ₹925 crore to the PM CARES fund with ₹445 crore being deposited on March 31 and the remaining in the first week of April,” said RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) said it has pledged to contribute ₹200 crore. Its employees will voluntarily contribute a day’s salary to the fund. PFC has also agreed to donate ₹50 lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society in Rajasthan. Under its CSR initiative, PFC’s aid will be used for distribution of masks and sanitisers, a company statement said.

PFC’s subsidiary REC Ltd said it, too, has pledged to donate ₹150 crore to PM-CARES. “Besides a one-time contribution of ₹150 crore to the newly-formed emergency fund, REC Ltd’s employees will voluntarily contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to aid the government’s efforts to fight against the coronavirus,” it said in a statement.

The Dalmia Bharat Group has also committed ₹25 crore to PM-CARES, a company statement said.

It added that ration, grocery and accommodation are being provided to all the contractual labourers who are stuck due to the lockdown and stoppage of transportation. Apart from this, over 100 food packets are being provided twice a day to the local municipalities and police to be distributed among the needy and homeless near all the plant locations, it said.

Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), a joint venture of PSUs under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has contributed ₹100 crore to the fund. It has also contributed ₹1.53 crore to various health institutions to procure personal protective equipment for healthcare workers at Bharuch (Gujarat), Kochi and New Delhi, a company statement said.

PLL, through its Petronet LNG Foundation, earlier contributed ₹10 crore to the health sector to support the construction of the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Bhubaneshwar, it added.