National

Pune woman tests positive for COVID-19; Maharashtra count climbs to 42

PTI Pune | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

A 28-year-old woman from Pune with a travel history to France and the Netherlands has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 42.

Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, “The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to a hospital here on March 17.”

Published on March 18, 2020
Pune
coronavirus
