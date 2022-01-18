Punjab elections 2022: AAP announces Bhagwant Mann as its CM face in Punjab assembly polls

Bhagwant Mann will be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly polls, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Mann, 48, is a two-time Member of Parliament from Sangrur and is the party's state unit chief. The announcement was made a public event.

Public opinion

Kejriwal declared the result of AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive, in which the party asked the people of the State to choose its chief ministerial candidate. The party had received 21.59 lakh responses to its campaign t.

AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.