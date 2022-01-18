Punjab polls: Mann to be AAP’s CM face

Our Bureau The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that Sangrur MP and the party’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann will its Chief Ministerial candidate. Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision on Tuesday. The party had conducted an opinion poll on the CM face. “I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking up to AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi,” Kejriwal said. Mann said he is thankful to his party and to the people for making him as the CM candidate. “I will fulfill this responsibility with all my heart to make a prosperous Punjab,” Mann said. The ruling Congress had given indications the other day that incumbent CM Charanjeet Singh Channi will be its CM face in the elections. Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20.

