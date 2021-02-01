RailRestro resumes restaurant food delivery services for IRCTC after Covid hiatus

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)-authorised catering partner and food aggregator platform RailRestro has resumed online restaurant food delivery services for Railways’ passengers, as per the official release.
The service can be availed across a large number of railway stations in India. This comes after RailRestro obtained permission officially from the Ministry of Railways and IRCTC to allow e-catering services to operate inside trains.
From February 1 onwards, RailRestro will be re-starting its services at over 60 major railway stations located in various metropolitan and tier-1 cities of the nation. This includes Vadodara Jn. (Gujarat), Vijaywada Jn. (Andhra Pradesh), Kanpur Central and Allahabad Jn. (Uttar Pradesh), Itarsi Jn. (Madhya Pradesh), New Delhi, Asansol Jn. (West Bengal), Pune Jn. and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Ambala Cantt. Jn. (Haryana), Jaipur and Kota Jn. (Rajasthan), among others.
Hereafter, in the second phase of the re-launch, i.e. mid-February, RailRestro will be extending services to over 450 stations pan-India. This will cover over 250 cities and almost all the key states and union territories as well as 7000+ trains (both Pantry and Non-Pantry ones).
Commenting on the relaunch, Manish Chandra, CEO and Founder, RailRestro said, “Being committed to the safety and well-being of our customers, RailRestro will be, going forward, adhering to various Covid-19 precautionary measures during food preparation and delivery, including contactless deliveries of food items, mandatory use of masks, gloves, sanitizers and Aarogya Setu app by our restaurant vendor partners and delivery personnel, among other safety protocols.”
He added, “Hereby we are confident of ensuring that fresh and high-quality restaurant food reaches en-route seamlessly to the Railways passengers in post-Covid times.”
E-catering services in the trains were suspended by the Government for over a period of more than ten months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
