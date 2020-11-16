Rain, gusty winds bring down pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
Light rain and favourable wind speed brought pollution levels down significantly in Delhi and its suburbs on Monday, while weather experts said the air quality is likely to improve further. The city’s air quality index (AQI) improved to 300 at 9 am, which falls in the poor category, from 467 around the same time on Sunday.
The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (256), Ghaziabad (292), Greater Noida (302), Gurugram (314) and Noida (312) recorded their AQI in poor and very poor categories after braving severe air quality on Saturday and Sunday.
Delhi had recorded the worst pollution levels on Diwali (414) in the last four years due to the combined effect of stubble burning, firecrackers and unfavourable meteorological conditions.
The air quality on the day after Diwali (435) was also the poorest since 2016.
However, rain and high-velocity winds came to Delhi’s rescue.
Winds gusting up to 40 km per hour swept away the pollutants, while light rainfall in the afternoon and evening on Sunday washed everything down.
Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department, said the wind speed will be favourable for dispersion of pollutants on Monday as well.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, had also predicted that pollution levels may recede to the poor category in case of enough rains and washout.
The air quality is likely to stay in the very poor category on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.
