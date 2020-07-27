National

Rajasthan crisis: BSP asks MLAs to vote against Congress

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra   -  PTI

Joining the legal tussle in Rajasthan, the BSP has issued whips to its six MLAs in the State Assembly to vote against the Congress. The six MLAs had decided to merge the BSP into the Congress last year.

In a statement, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said all the MLAs have been asked to vote against the Congress in the event of a no confidence motion or any other proceedings in the Assembly. Mishra warned that the MLAs are bound follow party’s whip failing which disqualification will be entailed.

All six MLAs, R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, are now part of the Congress. Their support is crucial for the Ashok Gehlot government.

Published on July 27, 2020
state politics
Rajasthan
