Rajasthan looks to revive rural employment through Khadi

In a bid to encourage artisans, workers, spinners and weavers earn a better living from Khadi garments and accessories, the Rajasthan government is looking to tie up online platforms for branding and marketing of Khadi and generate more employment at the grass-root level.

The State has also increased the revolving fund for Khadi promotion from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore, while it looks to reachout to the grass-root level and encourage spinners and artisans.

“At a time, when employment in villages is decreasing and the number of weavers and spinners is also decreasing continuously. The State government will try and support with such schemes which will promote employment and increase the number of weavers. It should be our endeavor that the new generation be connected with Khadi,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said addressing a a two-day International Conference on Globalisation of Khadi on Thursday.

Attending the Conference, Jo Salter, Member, non-executive board member of Khadi CIC, London stated, “People often want to know who prepares the clothes they wear. Our effort is to promote those who make Khadi clothes.” The Chief Minister also inaugurated website of Khadi CIC London.

“Our effort is to reach at the grass-root level and encourage the spinners and artisans. The transformative Amber Charkha produces eight strings to produce maximum with minimum efforts as compared to one string by traditional Charkha. Under the Management Development Assistance (MDA) scheme, organisations which promote spinners, artisans and workers, will be rewarded with additional benefits.” said Subodh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Government of Rajasthan.

This global meet is aimed at creating interest among the new generation towards Khadi and give the fabric its new identity. Gehlot assured that whatever suggestions come from the two-day conference, “the state government would make every effort to implement them.”

He also informed that to promote Khadi and Khadi institutions, the state government has decided to give 50 per cent discount on Khadi garments in Rajasthan, which has shown encouraging results.