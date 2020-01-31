Rajasthan looks to revive rural employment through Khadi

My Five
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
In a bid to encourage artisans, workers, spinners and weavers earn a better living from Khadi garments and accessories, the Rajasthan government is looking to tie up online platforms for branding and marketing of Khadi and generate more employment at the grass-root level.
The State has also increased the revolving fund for Khadi promotion from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore, while it looks to reachout to the grass-root level and encourage spinners and artisans.
“At a time, when employment in villages is decreasing and the number of weavers and spinners is also decreasing continuously. The State government will try and support with such schemes which will promote employment and increase the number of weavers. It should be our endeavor that the new generation be connected with Khadi,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said addressing a a two-day International Conference on Globalisation of Khadi on Thursday.
Attending the Conference, Jo Salter, Member, non-executive board member of Khadi CIC, London stated, “People often want to know who prepares the clothes they wear. Our effort is to promote those who make Khadi clothes.” The Chief Minister also inaugurated website of Khadi CIC London.
“Our effort is to reach at the grass-root level and encourage the spinners and artisans. The transformative Amber Charkha produces eight strings to produce maximum with minimum efforts as compared to one string by traditional Charkha. Under the Management Development Assistance (MDA) scheme, organisations which promote spinners, artisans and workers, will be rewarded with additional benefits.” said Subodh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Government of Rajasthan.
This global meet is aimed at creating interest among the new generation towards Khadi and give the fabric its new identity. Gehlot assured that whatever suggestions come from the two-day conference, “the state government would make every effort to implement them.”
He also informed that to promote Khadi and Khadi institutions, the state government has decided to give 50 per cent discount on Khadi garments in Rajasthan, which has shown encouraging results.
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
High on the aam aadmi’s Budget hopes is some govt help to meet treatment costs
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...