Rajasthan: Rebel Cong MLAs move HC to quash Speaker’s notice

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
A day ahead of the deadline set by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for the 19 rebel Congress MLAs to file their explanation on the party seeking their disqualification, they, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, approached the High Court. They requested the Court to quash the notice sent to them by Joshi.
This development happened even as the Congress moved to placate Pilot and make him to come back to the fold.
Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi had cited paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in his complaint demanding disqualification of the rebel MLAs. The Speaker had told BusinessLine on Wednesday that he will take a decision on the complaint on Friday after taking a look at the complaint.
Sources in Rajasthan Congress said the disqualification of 19 MLAs is possible as there are a number of Supreme Court verdicts that empower the Speaker to take such an action. The Congress’s plan is that if 19 MLAs get disqualified, the strength of the Assembly will come to 181 and the majority to retain power will be lowered to 91 seats, from the present 101. The Congress thinks that it can easily remain in power in such a scenario with the help of the independent MLAs, CPI(M), RLD and the Bharatiya Tribal Party.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Thursday that Pilot can think of ghar wapsi (going back to Congress). “False rumours spread to malign. Pilot: ‘I am not joining BJP’ I guess then legislators at a hotel in Manesar is merely a vacation in Haryana’s comfort zone under BJP’s watchful eye. What about ‘ghar wapsi’,” Sibal asked on Twitter.
The Congress believes that Pilot’s efforts did not succeed as he did not get enough support from the BJP and some MLAS did not stand by his plan to unseat the Ashok Gehlot government. A party leader from Rajasthan said Pilot has an “outsider” tag and it will not be easy for him to claim the top post in the State. “Even the BJP will not be happy to make him Chief Minister even if he gets 30 Congress MLAs as he claimed,” the leader added. The Congress believes that it is the BJP that is backing Pilot’s legal fight with Speaker Joshi.
Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Avinash Pande and Randeep Singh Surjewala had openly urged Pilot to mend his ways and come back to the fold. Senior leader Ahmed Patel had also reached out to Pilot, as also Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...