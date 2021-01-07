Rakesh Chandra Tiwari new Director-Marketing of ITI Limited

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari has taken charge as Director-Marketing of ITI Limited.

An Indian Telecommunication Service officer of 1985 batch, Tiwari has over three decades of diversified experience in telecom management, switch installation, quality assurance, network planning & operations, project implementation, enterprise business development, marketing of fixed line services etc.

Before joining ITI Limited, he was looking after the enterprise business portfolio as Principal General Manager at BSNL. He was instrumental in handling projects such as Network for Spectrum and BharatNet.