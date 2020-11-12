Ramky Enviro, GHMC launch advanced waste collection, transportation system in Hyderabad

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited has inaugurated an advanced collection and transportation system to collect and transport municipal solid wastes in Hyderabad.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for MA&UD, flagged off the vehicles adjacent to Prasads Imax and then inaugurated the modern transfer station at Sanjeevaiah Park built and operated by Ramky Enviro in partnership with GHMC.

The project comprises a network of 17 transfer stations, 90 secondary collection and transportation points and a fleet of transportation equipment. The fleet that has been deployed is based on large capacity (35 GVW) Benz vehicles mounted with a 26 T Hook and lift equipment and with fully integrated IoT sensors, telemetry and advanced safety systems such as Driver Awareness System and numerous other safety and efficiency innovations.

These smart vehicles, coupled with 20 cubic meter capacity Portable Self Compactors (PSCs); and 24 cubic meter capacity hermetically sealed waste containers, are being used for secured waste conveyance in India. A dedicated Command & Control Centre remotely tracks and reports on the performance of this smart Waste Collection & Transport system on a 24x7 basis.

M Goutham Reddy, MD & CEO, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited said, “We are pleased to launch the modern and advanced collection and transportation system for municipal solid wastes for the city of Hyderabad."

Rama Rao said, “For years we have been witnessing open garbage trucks recklessly carrying waste on the roads which is a huge concern for public health. To put an end to this GHMC and Ramky Enviro have taken this initiative to establish secondary collection and transport points with the well-equipped automated fleet. With this project, Hyderabad is now almost comparable with the global cities in comprehensively managing the MSW.