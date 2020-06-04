Reconsider decision to use hotels for hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients: CII panel urges Arvind Kejriwal

Turning adversity into opportunity
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) committee on National Tourism has appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the decision to use hotels for hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients.
The pandemic has deeply impacted the tourism and hospitality sector. The industry estimates a loss of about 5 lakh crore and job losses of around 3 crore, the committee said.
“We were, therefore, taken in by surprise by the administration’s notification of requisitioning hotels for purpose of hospitalisation of Covid positive cases and as an extension of designated hospitals,” Dilip Haskar, Advisor, CII National Committee on Tourism and Hospitality, said in a letter written to the Delhi CM.
The decision has caused deep consternation within the industry and has come as a major blow to the hospitality industry that is already reeling under the pressure of both revenue and job losses, the letter added.
“We would, therefore, like to appeal to your good self to please reconsider this decision of the government as hotels are neither designed or equipped to deal with cases of this nature where ailing patients would need careful supervision in a sanitised environment. Neither the hotel or the staff are equipped to the task of dealing with such patients apart from the stigma attached to such a place as people would refrain from using such hotel facilities in the future causing irreparable damage to its future potential,” Haskar said in the letter.
Most hotels are carpeted and will find it difficult to follow the hospital protocols to sanitise areas as periodical sanitisation is required due to contagious nature of the disease, the letter added.
“In conclusion, may we add that the purpose of managing and providing critical care to Covid-19 patients will be best served by containing them in specially designed sites including stadiums and exhibition halls where pooled resources can provide the necessary care to meet the requirements of this epidemic,” the letter said.
