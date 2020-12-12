National

Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging.

Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s policies and actions were oriented towards that.

The Prime Minister further said that India has been through ups and downs in 2020 but things have improved fast. There is a road map for recovery, he added.

With regard to foreign capital inflows, he said India has seen record FDI and foreign portfolio investments during the pandemic.

Modi said recent farm reforms will give farmers new markets and access to technology, and help bring investments in the agriculture sector that will benefit the farming community.

