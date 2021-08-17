Reduce ‘Modi Tax’ on petrol, diesel: Congress

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Questioning the Centre’s claims that servicing of oil bonds is the main reason for not rolling back taxes on petroleum products, the Opposition Congress reiterated its demand that the benefit of reduced international crude oil prices should be passed on to the people by reducing the prices of petrol-diesel-LPG gas be reduced accordingly. The party also maintained that petrol and diesel should be brought under the GST.
In a press conference held here on Tuesday, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken urged the Narendra Modi government to immediately roll back the excise duty on petrol and diesel imposed in the last seven years.
Maken said the Centre has spent ₹73,440 crore on servicing of oil bonds in the last seven years. “Against this, they have collected ₹22.34-lakh crore through taxes on petroleum products. Spending on servicing of oil bonds is just 3.2 per cent of the tax collection from petroleum products; real reason is not oil bonds but reduction in subsidy by 12 times and increase of taxes by three times,” Maken said.
He said in 2020-21 alone, “Modi Tax” on petrol-diesel was ₹4.53-lakh crore. “It is three times more than in 2013-14,” he said. Citing the official figures of Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, he said the UPA government gave subsidy on petroleum products to the tune of ₹1.64-lakh crore in 2012-13 and ₹1.47-lakh crore in 2013-14. “On the contrary, the present Modi government drastically reduced this amount year after year to ₹12,231 crore in 2020-21,” he added.
He alleged that the Daily Dynamic Pricing is a fraud on consumers. International crude prices have dropped but fuel prices remain the same, he said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...