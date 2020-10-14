‘Reorganisation of Telangana districts brought multiple beneficial outcomes’

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
The historic reorganisation of Telangana districts, from 10 to 33 districts, has not only provided focused and better administration but has also brought in its wake multiple beneficial outcomes for government employees providing new and challenging assignments and exciting promotion opportunities, B Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, said.
Speaking as a Chief Guest at the valedictory function via virtual mode, he said, the reorganisation of districts has also enabled officers to ensure effective launch and implementation of programmes of the government. This has helped bring about a change in people’s perceptions towards governance by driving home the message that the administration is accessible to them.
Addressing the six-week First Foundation Course for Direct Recruit Group-II Service Officers of Telangana State, conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute, Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said, “Telangana State has introduced several reforms in irrigation, industry, infrastructure, education, health, welfare, etc., and has emerged as a role model for other State governments.”
He called upon the officers to contribute their best towards ensuring the state’s growth trajectory.
GR Reddy, Advisor to Government (Finance), Telangana, advised the officer trainees to give their best to enrich the quality of governance and to learn continuously, and thereby, contribute to the process of innovation in governance.
BP Acharya, Director General of the Institute and Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, said that the Foundation Course for 475 Group-II Officers is the largest-ever training programme conducted by the institute. The Group-II Officers work at the middle rungs of the administrative hierarchy, which is a unique characteristic of their positions, and represents an important component of the structure of governance.
He advised them to not only help their higher ups in taking right decisions but also to motivate and mentor the lower level officers.
Acharya launched the ‘MCRHRDIT Alumni Connect (MAC)’ by unveiling its logo, over a live interface between officers of All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineering Services Officers and the institute. About 1,000 officers, who underwent training at the institute in the recent past, will be taking an active part in its activities. Over 50 officers, from across the country, who joined the ceremony, via virtual mode, stated that they cherish fond memories of their stay at the institute.
