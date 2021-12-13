Republic Day 2022: Leaders from five Central Asian countries may participate as guests

India may have leaders of the five Central Asian countries-- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—as guests for the country’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26 2022.

“Invitations are being sent by the Centre to all five Central Asian countries for participation in the Republic Day celebrations next month. Central Asia is strategically important for India and also shares cultural and historical linkages with the region,” a source told BusinessLine.

If things move as planned, this will be the first time that all Central Asian countries will participate as guests on Republic Day. In 2018, leaders from the ten ASEAN countries were invited as guests for the celebrations.

To boost ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the region in 2015 to boost ties with the five countries. The five emerged as independent states in 1991 after the disintegration of the former Soviet Union. The region not only has geographic proximity with India and is strategically important as it has China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in its neighbourhood, it is also resource rich and can serve to meet India’s growing energy needs.

Moreover, the five countries share with India common concerns in the areas of terrorism and extremism, the source said.