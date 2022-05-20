Rly recruitment irregularities: CBI raids premises of Lalu Prasad, family members

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the premises of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and his family members in a case registered to probe irregularities in recruitment when he was the railway minister in early 2000.

The sleuths searched 15 locations, including those of his wife Rabri Devi, their MP daughter Misa Bharti and son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, in Patna, Gopalganj and Delhi. The CBI is learnt to have alleged that Prasad, who was out on bail in fodder scam, offered jobs in lieu of plots he received during his tenture as the railway minister.

Prasad has already been convicted by a CBI special court in the fodder scam case. He was sentenced to five years in prison and also fined ₹60 lakh. Besides, the CBI had chargesheeted the former Bihar CM in the IRCTC case of 2017.