Row over ventilators between Telangana and Centre

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The Centre has said it has sent abundant supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE), testing kits and ventilators to Telangana.
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Health G Kishan Reddy said the Centre has sent 688 ventilators to Telangana so far. “In all, we will supply 1,220 ventilators to the State considering the huge demand from the patients,” he said.
This, however, contradicts the State’s claim on the availability of ventilators. Telangana asserts that it has been supplied only 500 ventilators. The State has asked the Centre for 1,000 ventilators.
Releasing a video after interacting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said the Centre provided the State with 7.14 lakh N-95 masks, 2.41 lakh PPE kits and 23 lakh HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) tablets.
He said the Centre has also sent 2.9 lakh RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kits and 1.22 lakh kits.
Kishan Reddy said the Centre had given full freedom to the State to deal with the situation. “It can impose or extend lockdown and announce containment zones to stop the spread of the viral infection,” he said.
Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender has pegged the number of ventilators at 500, including 100 that are being used by patients with serious Covid-19 complications.
Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,924 cases on Wednesday, a new high in the number of cases reported in a single day, taking the total number of cases to 29,536. The State reported 11 news deaths, taking the total to 324.
After discharging 992 patients on Wednesday, there are 11,933 active cases under various stages of treatment in the State.
What’s worrying the people is the very high rates of positive cases (number of positive cases in samples tested). Of the 6,363 samples tested on Wednesday, 1,924 were tested negative.
There has been a daily spurt in the number of cases ever since the State increased the number of tests to 4,000-6,000 a day from 300-500 a day before June 16.
