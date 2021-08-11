RS passes general insurance Bill amid Opposition call to send it to select panel

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Rajya Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, moved by Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, in separate voice votes.
The Bills were passed amidst continued Opposition protest over the Pegasus spyware issue.
The Opposition members walked out of the House protesting the heavy presence of security personnel during the debate. It had demanded the Centre to send the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Bill to a select committee but it was rejected.
Also read: Opposition adamant on demand to send General Insurance Bill to Select Committee
Members of the TDP and YSRCP said in the House that the Bill which impacts the insurance sector needs more discussion. Others, including Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar Ray and RJD’s Manoj Jha, alleged that the Bill favours a few crony capitalist friends of the BJP.
Later, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Bill was passed with the presence of a large number of security personnel.
The government refused to send the Insurance Amendment Bill to a select committee – a demand by all Opposition parties including those close to the BJP. What happened this evening was worse than atrocious,” Ramesh said.
The Bill proposes three amendments to remove the requirement that the Centre must hold 51 per cent shares of the GIC, to insert a provision for providing for cessation of application of the Act to such specified insurer on and from the date on which the Centre ceases to have control over it and to insert a new provision providing for liability of a director of a specified insurer, who is not a wholetime director.
Also read: Pegasus row: Opposition to step up protests
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill replaces the Central Register of Indian Medicine by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill is to insert a new sub-section (5) in section 58 to provide all powers and functions of the Central Council of Homeopathy to the National Commission for Homoeopathy.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...