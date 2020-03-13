RSS to tap IT/ITES professionals within it for social transformation projects

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to utilise the services of IT/ ITES professionals enrolled with it to drive social transformation.

“The organisation, along with other professions, is seriously planning to engage them (IT/ITES) in a big way in social transformation projects, but currently we are assessing as to how much time they can devote to the organisation,” said Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh.

Kumar said it was carried out by the RSS last year and it was mainly done among the 15 lakh members within the organisation, who were aged above 30 years. It was an exercise to know their areas of interest and their availability to engage themselves in social service projects of the Sangh and areas of interest for social thrust areas like what the society needs - improvement of slums, water conservation, tree planting, rural development in hilly areas, urban and rural areas tribal areas.

“This was mainly done to tap the potential RSS volunteers in the wake of the increase in the number of people joining the organisation in the last couple of years. We will activate the services of these 15 lakh members to bring about a positive social change,” said Kumar.

Three-day annual meet

Kumar said the three-day annual meet of the RSS – Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) will begin on March 15 in Bengaluru and concludes on March 17.

This is the seventh ABPS meet being held in Karnataka and the fifth in Bengaluru.

The ABPS is the highest decision making body of the RSS which meets once a year in different cities in the country.

“The meet will discuss the ways to take Sangh work to the unreached and undertakes planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work including improving Shakhas, increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices and experiences by various Prants and other activities for the coming year,” explained Kumar.

At the meet, more than 1,400 representatives are to participate from all over the country and also pass resolutions on important issues. Swayamsewaks working in different areas and sections of society through different organisations are also invited for sharing their experiences and inputs on different issues of National importance. Mahila representatives from Rashtra Sevika Samiti are also to join the meet.