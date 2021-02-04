Issue continues to rock both Houses

The three controversial farm reform laws and the farmers’ protests demanding the repeal of the laws continued to remain centrestage on the second day of the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion to thanks for the President’s address to both the Houses.

Senior MPs Jyotiraditya Scindia and Swapan Dasgupta led the Centre’s side, while Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien lashed out at the Government for its action against protesting farmers and those who support them.

‘No discussion’

In the Lok Sabha, the ruckus continued as the Opposition decided not allow any other discussion before a debate on the situation of protesting farmers. The floor leaders of various parties met at the Congress office in Parliament and decided on a joint strategy against the government. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting along with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK’s Kanimozhi and CPI(M)’s PR Natarajan. The House adjourned thrice as Opposition members stormed to the well.

In the Rajya Sabha, Scindia said the Centre is committed to the welfare of farmers and a numbers of measures have been taken to increase their income. He said the Congress favoured such legislations in its manifesto for 2019 general elections. Farmers had received the Centre’s income support scheme and the insurance scheme funded by the Centre. The NDA government is fully committed to farmer welfare.

‘Rise above partisanship’

Dasgupta said “If we can rise above this basic partisanship” and if the Centre and States work together “we can be looking forward not merely to a 11 per cent (GDP) growth but 15 per cent which can be envy of the whole world,” he said.

Digvijay Singh said Even the RSS-supported Bharatiya Kisan Sangh was opposed to some of the government’s moves. “In democracy, if people’s sentiments are seen as revolution than it is autocracy. You have got majority but dissent is essence of democracy,” Singh said.

O’Brien observed a minute’s silence, along with other Opposition members, during his speech to pay tribute to farmers who died during the protests. He said he will move a Bill to repeal the three laws and asked the Centre to accept it. “You repeal these bills (farm laws). There is a way to do it. Eighteen months’ pause you will put on these (laws), but how?” he asked.