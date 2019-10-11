National

S Mani Kumar sworn in as new Chief Justice of Kerala High Court sworn in

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

He is the 36th Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court

Justice S Mani Kumar was on Friday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court here.

He was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Mani Kumar is the 36th Chief Justice of the high court.

He succeeds Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Among others present were former Governor P Sathasivam, state ministers A K Balan, M M Mani, Dr Thomas Isaac and Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Buela Rajakumari, wife of Justice Mani Kumar, son Sathyadev, daughter Sahithya, Swami Durai, father of Justice Mani Kumar and former Judge of Madras High Court, were also present, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Some judges of the high court also attended the ceremony.

Published on October 11, 2019
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tibetan protestors held outside hotel where Chinese President Xi is slated to stay