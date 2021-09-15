Sansad TV will become a new voice of the nation’s democracy: PM

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Sansad TV, the merged entity of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels was formally launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.
Modi said that the launch of the Sansad TV is a new chapter in the story of Indian democracy. The country is getting a medium of communication and dialogue which will become a new voice of the nation’s democratic system and youth. The public broadcaster Doordarshan has completed 62 years of existence, he pointed out.
Noting that it was also International Day of Democracy, the Prime Minister stated that when it comes to Democracy, India’s responsibility becomes even more significant as it is the mother of democracy. “Democracy for India is not just a system, it is an idea. Democracy in India is not just a constitutional structure, but it is a spirit. Democracy in India is not just a collection of streams of constitutions, it is our lifestream,” he added.
Modi said that in the rapidly changing times, the role of media is also rapidly evolving.
He said the media enables disseminating information about various issues such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to a wider audience.
Talking about the centrality of content, the Prime Minister said, while it is common perception that “content is king”, in his experience “Content is Connect”.
Also read: Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV merged into Sansad TV
He explained that, when one has better content,it automatically helps in strengthening engagement with the audience. As much as this principle applies to the media, it is equally applicable to the parliamentary system as there is not only politics in Parliament, there is also policy, he added.
He added that the Sansad TV should work towards strengthening the connect of common people with the Parliament proceedings. The Prime Minister said when the Parliament is in session, debates are held on diverse subjects and the youth can learn a lot from these discussions. He added that the programme on Sansad TV will also impart information to the youth about the country’s democratic institutions, their functioning as well as civic duties.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...