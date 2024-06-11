Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the late evening of June 10.

According to Sonowal, the Ministry will work towards addressing and resolving issues in the maritime sector while carrying forward the idea of a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (Developed India).

“Our Ministry will continue to work towards empowering the maritime sector for holistic development as envisioned in the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,” he said.