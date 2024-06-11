Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the late evening of June 10.
- Also read: Modi 3.0 signals continuity; BJP keeps the top 5 portfolios; Shivraj Chouhan debuts as Agri Minister
According to Sonowal, the Ministry will work towards addressing and resolving issues in the maritime sector while carrying forward the idea of a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (Developed India).
“Our Ministry will continue to work towards empowering the maritime sector for holistic development as envisioned in the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,” he said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.