Say ‘physical distancing’, not ‘social distancing’: MP’s plea

A demand was made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for using the term ‘physical distancing’ to fight Covid-19 on the grounds that the use of the term ‘social distancing’ was promoting social stigma of coronavirus patients and their families.

Agreeing to the suggestion, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested ‘safe distancing’ .

In a special mention made in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the term ‘social distancing’ is regularly used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“Actually, it is physical distancing of nearly six feet between two persons. On the contrary, the use of the term social distancing has promoted social stigma which has led to nearly an attitude of boycotting of Covid patients socially,” he said.

As a consequence of this, Covid-19 patients and their families are facing several “inhuman situations”, he said.

Sen further said, “To stop social discrimination and social stigma, the term ‘social distancing’ should not be used any more to fight Cokvid-19. Instead, the term ‘physical distancing’ should be used.”