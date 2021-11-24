Scoot to resume flights from November 29

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has announced the resumption of some of its passenger services between Singapore and India, following the agreement of an air travel bubble arrangement between the two countries.

Scoot will resume its Singapore-Hyderabad service with four-times-weekly flights effective 29 November 2021, operated by Scoot’s A320 aircraft. Scoot will also resume its Singapore-Tiruchirappalli service with three-times weekly flights effective 2 December 2021, increasing to five-times weekly from 2 January 2022.

These flights will be operated by Scoot’s A320neo aircraft. Starting January 2022, Scoot will also resume its Singapore-Amritsar service with five-times weekly flights operated by Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners. With these flights, customers will have the option to once again visit and fly from both the Northern and Southern regions of India. be. All the flights are subject to regulatory approvals and will be operated as non-Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights.

Pre-COVID, Scoot operated six passenger services to India – Amritsar, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam. Scoot is committed to resuming its other routes between Singapore and India soon, to support the safe and gradual resumption of international air travel, to reunite loved ones across borders and better support pent-up demand for both leisure and business travels.

Since the pandemic, Scoot has implemented robust health and safety measures across the entire customer journey, which saw it being the first low-cost carrier (LCC) in the world to attain both the highest 5-Star rating in the Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety Audit and the highest Diamond status by global airline safety audit, APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying.