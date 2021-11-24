Scoot to resume flights from November 29

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has announced the resumption of some of its passenger services between Singapore and India, following the agreement of an air travel bubble arrangement between the two countries.
Scoot will resume its Singapore-Hyderabad service with four-times-weekly flights effective 29 November 2021, operated by Scoot’s A320 aircraft. Scoot will also resume its Singapore-Tiruchirappalli service with three-times weekly flights effective 2 December 2021, increasing to five-times weekly from 2 January 2022.
These flights will be operated by Scoot’s A320neo aircraft. Starting January 2022, Scoot will also resume its Singapore-Amritsar service with five-times weekly flights operated by Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners. With these flights, customers will have the option to once again visit and fly from both the Northern and Southern regions of India. be. All the flights are subject to regulatory approvals and will be operated as non-Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights.
Pre-COVID, Scoot operated six passenger services to India – Amritsar, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam. Scoot is committed to resuming its other routes between Singapore and India soon, to support the safe and gradual resumption of international air travel, to reunite loved ones across borders and better support pent-up demand for both leisure and business travels.
Since the pandemic, Scoot has implemented robust health and safety measures across the entire customer journey, which saw it being the first low-cost carrier (LCC) in the world to attain both the highest 5-Star rating in the Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety Audit and the highest Diamond status by global airline safety audit, APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...