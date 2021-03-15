Second wave of Covid-19: Maharashtra restricts number of people at public places

Amidst a second wave of Covid infections, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order re-stressing the need for offices, hotels, restaurants, and multiplexes and single screen theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Sitaram Kunte said that social, political and religious gatherings will not be allowed. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings, and only 20 people could attend funerals. Offices other than health services and essential services should operate at 50 per cent capacity,

Violation of the rules would result in closure of the premises used for social and cultural events while the pandemic remains notified. Management trusts of all religious places have to restrict the number of visitors according to the available space, the order said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai city, Suresh Kakani told BusinessLine that operating at 50 per cent capacity has also been stressed in the earlier orders of the State Government.

He added that as on date there is no plan to impose a lockdown in Mumbai city. The situation is being reviewed on a day-to-day basis.