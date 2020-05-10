Senco Gold reopens 11 stores in four States

Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retail chains, has reopened 11 stores across green and orange zones in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka on getting approval from the government.

The company will follow the safety norms suggested by government authorities.

Senco Gold plans to start operations across all locations in a phased manner.

The stores in operation will be sanitised at regular intervals besides checking the temperature of employees and customers at entry gate. Employees will also be following safety measures such as wearing hand gloves, face masks and head shields while assisting customers maintaining social distancing norms, it said.

Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said to ensure safe hygienic shopping experience for customers, the company is ensuring contact-less shopping by using new age technology and emphasising on digital payments.

It plans to deliver sterilised and sanitised jewelleries to customers and ensure sanitisation of jewelleries after every display to customers.

It has also installed virtual jewellery trial room at select stores where customer can try out the jewellery virtually by choosing from multiple options.

The company is also promoting its e-commerce platform for shopping and suggesting customers to do first round of selection with the help of e-catalog prior visiting the store. On-call assistance by customer support team will be available to help customers while shopping online, said Senco Gold.