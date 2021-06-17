Serum Institute to start Novavax trials in adolescents next month

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Serum Institute is hopeful of beginning trials on the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in the 10 to 17 age groupfrom next month.
The vaccine-maker is in talks with the Drug Controller General of India to understand the protocols to conduct what will most likely be bridging trials on the vaccine in adolescents, an industry insider told BusinessLine.
Serum has an alliance with the American biotech company to make and market the Novavax vaccine in India and other low- and middle-income countries. In fact, Serum collaborates with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the development of Covovax (as the Novavax vaccine is called), Serum and ICMR had said last November. Serum is presently undertaking bridging trials on this vaccine in India and expects to complete it by September.
The development comes even as Novavax had recently claimed its vaccine’s over 90 per cent efficacy in protecting against virus variants.
In a statement early last month, Novavax had said that it was going to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine in up to 3,000 adolescents, aged 12-17, across 75 sites in the US. Globally, Pfizer has an authorised Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents and Moderna is seeking emergency approval in the US.
In India, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is said to have commenced paediatric trials, in the 6-12 years age group, from this week.
The need for child vaccines comes even as discussions centre around getting children back to school and concerns emerge on the next surge of the virus possibly affecting children.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...