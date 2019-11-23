Shiv Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Congress, says Prakash Javadekar

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra once again, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the State by deciding to go with the Congress, which was “synonymous with corruption”. He also said that despite the Congress being against the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena decided to join hands with it.
Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy on Saturday morning.
The coup of Ajit, nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar, sabotaged the prospects of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress forming a government with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the prospective alliance. Sharad Pawar had announced that the Sena president was the three parties’ consensus choice for the CM’s post.
“Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the CM of Maharashtra and he becoming the CM is the respect to the mandate given by people,” Javadekar said in a tweet. He added that the “khichdi” being cooked (by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) was against the people’s mandate.
“People had voted for BJP alliance. Shiv Sena betrayed people & peoples’ mandate & decided to go with the Congress, which opposed Ram Mandir & Veer Savarkar; Shiv Sena was happy to go with the Congress, which is synonymous to corruption & had imposed emergency,” he said in another tweet.
“How absurd the argument of Shiv Sena is if Shiv Sena goes with the NCP it is good and if NCP MLAs come with BJP it is bad. Today what has been honoured is ‘Peoples’ Mandate’,” the minister said.
Continuing to hit out at former ally Sena while talking to reporters in Aurangabad, Javadekar said, “Shiv Sena is joining hands with the Congress which destroyed the economy, opposed the construction of Ram temple and insulted Veer Savarkar.”
“The hypocritical behaviour of the Sena is responsible for today political situation (developments) in Maharashtra,” Javadekar added.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...