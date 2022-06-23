Shiv Sena ready to step out of Maha Vikas Aaghadi: Raut 

In a major statement, the Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that the party is ready to break the alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as per the demand made by the rebel MLAs. He said that rebel MLAs must come back to Mumbai within 24 hours and meet Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“Shiv Sena is ready to step out of Maha Vikas Aaghadi. Your demand will be considered. Come back within 24 hours”, said Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai Raut. He added, “ Shiv Sena is ready to quit the government (and break the alliance with NCP and Congress).

He added, “Those MLAs who are out of the State at this movement feel that Shiv Sena should step out of the alliance with Congress and NCP, they must come to Maharashtra and Mumbai and officially make this demand to Shiv Sena chief,” said Raut.

He appealed to rebel MLAs saying, “I am making this statement with responsibility. We will talk with Uddhavji and accept your stand”