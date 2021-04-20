Shortened working hours worry Maharashtra shopkeepers

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Maharashtra government’s decision to restrict working of grocery shops from 7 am to 11 am will impact small outlets, especially those that are not offering home delivery through an online platform.
Vipul Chedda of Chedda Grain store in Andheri, Mumbai said that the reduction in working hours was the last nail in the coffin for small retailers like himself. According to him, “The wholesale rates of FMCG products and grains have gone up, but the MRP is the same. On the other hand, the customers’ purchasing power has reduced.”
“Also, the shops don’t open so early and the distributors, too, do not get the products at that time. The adverse impact will start showing in the next 10 days for sure,” he added.
The Maharashtra government said that the decision to restrict the hours was taken because many citizens were using the excuse to go shopping to stay outdoor which was leading to higher Covid cases.
But Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said that the move could be counter-productive. “Restricting working hours of stores may lead to crowding, which is a risk and is detrimental to social distancing. It may result in operational challenges, supply chain issues, panic buying and hoarding of essentials commodities. Furthermore, it is grossly inconvenient to customers. “
“We have also appealed to the State government to permit all sizes and formats of non-food retail to take orders over phone and other electronic means for home deliveries. The non-food store premises can be allowed to be opened to the limited extent of fulfilling home delivery orders while being closed for walk-in customers. This ensures social distancing and convenience to customers,” Rajagopalan added.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...