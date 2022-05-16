Showcasing TN: A discussion on ‘Building Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystems’ to be hosted at Davos

Tamil Nadu’s Industries department will host a luncheon discussion — Showcasing Tamil Nadu — with renowned global speakers on ‘Building Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystems for Sustainable Growth’ at Davos on May 24.

The speakers in the discussion are Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu; Industries Secretary S Krishnan; Barbara Frei, EVP & CEO, Industrial Automation Member of the Executive Committee, Schneider Electric; Maria Carolina Fujihara, Founder & CEO, Sinai Technologies; Ian Cronin, Community Curator for AMHUB, WEF; Jochen Menges; Professor at the University of Zurich and the University of Cambridge and Paul Baldassari, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Flex. The discussion will be moderated by Pranjal Sharma, Author and Analyst.

Guidance Tamil Nadu in a social media post said that Tamil Nadu, South Asia's only advanced manufacturing hub, contributes up to a tenth of India's GDP. The State is home to over 38,000 factories and exports manufactured goods to over 100 countries.

With an SGDP measuring more than $300 billion, the State's economy is larger than Finland and New Zealand, it said. Integrating the State's factories into a seamless global supply chain is key to the State's ambition to be a $1 trillion economy by 2030. Adopting and implementing industry 4.0 standards is key to this vision. As the world's smartest minds gather in Davos, it becomes a perfect platform for the State to articulate its vision and seek inputs to realise them, it added.

Driving innovations

While Tamil Nadu aspires to enable technology adoption across manufacturing and transition to Industry 4.0 some of themes to be addressed include Making Industry 4.0 use cases affordable for all players across manufacturing value chain; enabling R&D investments to drive the next wave of innovation in manufacturing and augmenting competence of firms across productivity, agility and sustainability.

The discussion will also include enhancing quality management across the value chain through smart integrated factories; promoting sustainability in industrialisation under ESG frameworks with tangible impact; enabling smart ecosystem and generating circularity to achieve resource efficiency and building resilient supply chains through IoT and digital transport management systems (DTMS) interventions.