Shringla to visit US next week to attend UNSC meet, hold bilateral talks

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the US next week to attend United Nations Security Council (UNSC) events and hold bilateral talks with his counterparts, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

“India currently holds rotating presidency of the UNSC for August. The Foreign Secretary will attend events related to wrap up session of our UNSC presidency including UNSC open briefing on the middle east. After engagements in New York, he will visit Washington DC for bilateral consultations,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press briefing on Friday.

Shringla is likely to discuss Covid-19 cooperation, including in the area of vaccines, in addition to trade, economic and strategic issues with US officials.

The Afghanistan crisis, following the Taliban taking over Kabul earlier this month, is expected to be one of the top agenda points for discussion.