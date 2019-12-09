Siddaramaiah resigns as Congress Legislature Party leader after poor show in Assembly byelections

Taking moral responsibility for worst ever drubbing in the by-election to 15 Karnataka legislative Assembly seats, former chief minister Siddaramaiah has resigned from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and Congress Legislature Party head.

Addressing reporters on Monday after the election results were out where the Congress party bagged just two seats while ruling BJP swept the polls by winning in 12 constituencies, he said takes moral responsibility.

In a letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said I am grateful to you for the confidence reposed in me and entrusting the responsibility of leadership of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka. I express my sincere regrets for not being able to give satisfactory results in the recently concluded by-elections held to Karnataka legislative Assembly despite sincere efforts.”

he further said I deem it necessary to step down as leadership of CLP by taking moral responsibility. I solemnly pledge my loyalty to your esteemed leadership and to the Congress party at all times.”

Later he tweeted “I respect the mandate given by the electorate in the #KarnatakaBypolls. I expected people to teach @BJP4Karnataka leaders a great lesson for orchestrating #OpertionKamala. I am taking the moral responsibility & resigning as Leader of CLP & Leader of Opposition.”

Earlier in the day, fellow Congress man and former minister D K Shivakumar told reporters the party accepts the will of the people. “It is sad that the people have expressed their support for defections. This means defections can happen from any party to any party in future, not just to BJP. People have said that is not an issue for them.”