Sidhu to stay on as Punjab Congress Chief, says all issues resolved

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Navjot Singh Sidhu has decided to take back his resignation and stay on as the Congress’ Punjab Unit Chief after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday during which he shared his concerns with the former Party Chief and was assured that they would be sorted out.
The meeting came a day after Sidhu had an hour-long meeting with AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Party General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat at the AICC headquarters.
Rawat, who was present during the meeting between Sidhu and Gandhi, told reporters that Sidhu would continue as the State Unit Chief and all issues had been resolved.
Sidhu, in his brief remarks to reporters after meeting Gandhi, said, “I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. They have been sorted out.”
Also see: Punjab Congress leaders demand party polls, working committee meet for stability
Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation was taken by the party leadership yet.
During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.
Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...