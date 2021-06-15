National

Sinclairs Hotels swings into profit in Q4

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 15, 2021

Hospitality company posts ₹3.51-cr PAT in FY 2020-21

Sinclairs Hotels and Resorts has swung into a profit of ₹2.10 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2021, from a loss of ₹79.5 lakh. The hospitality company had posted total income of ₹10.55 crore in Q4, compared to ₹7.55 crore in the year-ago period.

For the quarter ended December 2020, the company registered a profit of tax (PAT) of ₹1.25 crore on total sales of ₹7.50 crore. The board of directors recommended a dividend of 40 per cent, or ₹0.80 per equity share of ₹2 each.

For the full financial year 2020-21, Sinclairs registered a PAT of ₹3.51 crore, compared to ₹9.48 crore in the previous year.

Published on June 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.