Sinclairs Hotels swings into profit in Q4

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Sinclairs Hotels and Resorts has swung into a profit of ₹2.10 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2021, from a loss of ₹79.5 lakh. The hospitality company had posted total income of ₹10.55 crore in Q4, compared to ₹7.55 crore in the year-ago period.
For the quarter ended December 2020, the company registered a profit of tax (PAT) of ₹1.25 crore on total sales of ₹7.50 crore. The board of directors recommended a dividend of 40 per cent, or ₹0.80 per equity share of ₹2 each.
For the full financial year 2020-21, Sinclairs registered a PAT of ₹3.51 crore, compared to ₹9.48 crore in the previous year.
