The turnover of Singareni Collieries Company, a State PSU, has gone up nearly three times to ₹33,000 crore since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Golconda Fort here on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that thousands of employees of the coal company would get bonuses to the tune of ₹1,000 crore during Deepavali and Dussehra.

“We turned around the fortunes of the Collierie, which used to be in debts before the formation of the State,” he said.

With bountiful rains in the last few weeks, he said the State would have a record area of 26 lakh hectares under cultivation in the ensuing kharif season.

“The process to distribute about one lakh double-bedroom houses to the poor begins today. For those who have a house site but no financial strength to construct a house, we will provide a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh in three phases under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme.

“About 3,000 beneficiaries in each constituency will be selected for this scheme. We are going to offer a five per cent reservation for the handicapped in this scheme,” he said.

“We have set up 21 medical colleges in various district headquarters and sanctioned another eight colleges. We will have a medical college in all the district headquarters soon,” he said.

“We are constructing a superspecialty medical hospital with 2,000 beds in Warangal by investing ₹1,500 crore. Similarly, we will add 2,000 more beds at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS),” he said.

New PRC

Stating that the government would soon appoint a Pay Revision Commission (PRC), he said the State had so far implemented recommendations of two PRCs with an aggregate fitment of 73 per cent.

“To make Hyderabad a ‘signal-free’ city, the government has prepared a strategic road development programme with a total outlay of ₹67,149 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

“The metro rail network will be extended in the city with an aggregate length of 415 kilometres in the next three-four years,” he said.

Quoting a NITI Ayog report, he said the poverty in the State had come down to 5.88 per cent in 2019-21 as against 13.18 per cent in 2015-16.

