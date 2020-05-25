Slight increase in Covid-19 cases post relaxation but situation under control: Kejriwal

A week after Delhi government announced some relaxations in the lockdown conditions there has been slight increase in number of Covid-19 cases reported, but the situation seems under control so far, it claimed

“Post the relaxations, total 3,500 new cases have come and 2,500 have recovered. So there has been a slight increase in the number. I will be worried if there is a spike in the death toll or too much increase in the number of positive cases,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Till Sunday (May 24), total 13,418 corona positive cases were registered out of which 6,540 have recovered and 6,617 are under treatment. The death toll touched 261.

Government hospitals that are treating corona patients have a total 3,829 beds out of which 3,164 have oxygen facility available.

“Now on, 117 private hospitals reserve 20 per cent of beds for corona patients. So there is no need to worry,” Kejriwal said adding that so far only 11 out of 250 ventilators in government hospitals are in use.

Few days back, a private hospital refused to treat a corona positive patient. “We have given a show-cause notice to the hospital that why their licence should not be cancelled,” said Kejriwal. He said it is the responsibility of the hospital to provide proper treatment to the corona patients.

Last week, Delhi government has announced several relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, including allowing of running of buses, cabs, auto rickshaws, however, metros would remain out of service till May 31.

The services that are allowed in Delhi in lockdown 4.0 include odd-even for shops in the market, home delivery of food, autorickshaw with only one passenger, cabs with two passengers, standalone shops in residential areas and industries with staggered timings.