Sonia Gandhi questioned again by ED; Rahul says “India a police state, Modi a raja”

The ED took a statement from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after calling her a second time for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. The Congress continues to rally behind its president, with the party leaders and workers again protesting in many parts of the country over what they allege is the misuse of law enforcement agencies for targeting opposition leaders.

Sonia Gandhi's statement was recorded for about 2.5 hours after she arrived at the ED office here along with her children — Rahul and Priyanka — at 11 in the morning and left for lunch at 2 pm before returning again for another session of questioning by a special team of investigators. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed at a room in the ED office to offer medicine to her ailing mother, Rahul Gandhi left after dropping Sonia to join the party protest.

Rahul Gandhi, along with the party MPs, was detained by the Delhi police after they started marching from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation and unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said before police took them from Vijay Chowk to Kingsway Camp.

He also hit back at the Centre by stating that “this is the reality of India: that it is a police state, it is the truth...Modiji (PM Modi) is a “raja”. In parliament also, Congress and AAP MPs created a ruckus in both the houses and sought discussion on the misuse of agencies.

Reports suggest that Congress held dharnas and stopped traffic and trains away from the national capital to express solidarity with their enterim President. In Patna, the Congress organised a protest while Youth Congress workers in Kannur,blocked a train to express their anger against the government.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli was questioned for over two hours on July 21 about her involvement with Young Indian Pvt Ltd, which owned the National Herald newspaper . She replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency during the questioning, which ended in the afternoon.