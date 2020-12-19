Sonia, Rahul meet “rebels,” more meetings likely

The first meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday with a group of party leaders, who are unhappy with the leadership, failed to get any results. Former president Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he will not take up the post. Party sources indicated that Sonia Gandhi is likely to continue as the president for one more year as the interim president can continue for up to two years.

Six leaders from the group of 23 senior leaders, who questioned the way party is functioning, participated in Saturday’s meeting. More such meetings are likely to be held in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the near future.

The senior Congress leader said such meetings are brainstorming sessions on reviving the party in various States.

The leaders also discussed the current political situation after the farmers’ protests and the recent defeat at the local body elections in Kerala and Goa. The party has appointed three more secretaries to assist general secretary Tariq Anwar in Kerala.