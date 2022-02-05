hamburger

National

Stalin-led meet resolves to send anti-NEET Bill again to Governor R N Ravi

PTI | Chennai, February 5 | Updated on: Feb 05, 2022
image caption

A special sitting of the State Assembly will be convened to pass the bill again

A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday, unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the State from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET)'s purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting, declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

Published on February 05, 2022
Tamil Nadu
medical education
test/examination
entrance examination

