Startup Mission virtual expo begins

A three-day virtual exhibition organised by Kerala Startup Mission has started as part of the third edition of the Big Demo Day series.

The objective of the expo is to provide a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the start-up ecosystem at affordable cost to tap post-Covid opportunities. As many as 34 start-ups from the healthcare, consumer technology, IoT and robotic areas will exhibit their products and services.

The virtual expo is aimed at presenting a slew of ideas and technologies developed by start-ups to MSMEs and big businesses. The expo seeks to make technologies available to industrialists at reasonable costs, besides expanding the market for start-ups.

The health sector start-ups will showcase their products on Monday, while those from the consumer technology domain will take part on Tuesday. Start-ups from IoT and robotic sectors will display their production on Wednesday.

The expo has been scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm. Visit https://business.startupmission.in/