State-Central forces up vigil to prevent untoward incidents ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow, Ayodhya and prominent parts of Uttar Pradesh are under strict vigil of law enforcement agencies as the Supreme Court pronounces the final verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi land title dispute at 10:30 AM today.

Residents from multiple cities across Uttar Pradesh have told BusinessLine that numerous police barricades have been installed to regulate untoward movement and dissuade mischievous elements. According to official statements, Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) of the CrPC has been imposed in every district of UP since late Friday night. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in some districts of the State for the day.

In addition to Uttar Pradesh, Section 144 has been imposed in Jammu, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lutyens Delhi and some other parts of the country ahead of the verdict. The security of judges that comprised the constitution bench which gave the verdict has been beefed up too.

“We decided to cancel a trip to New Delhi after the verdict dates were announced. We think it is best to avoid travel unless absolutely obligatory,” a Lucknow resident said.

In New Delhi and adjoining territories of the National Capital Region, some fire crackers could be heard on Friday night as expectations of a favourable verdict gained momentum.

Stricter vigilance and flag marches by the law enforcement agencies were reported from older parts of cities where communal tensions may flare.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has also issued guidelines restricting the broadcast of any celebrations after the Ayodhya verdict is announced. Speculating on the judgement and broadcasting inflamatory visuals was also barred by the NBSA.

Schools and Colleges in Uttar Pradesh have been closed till November 11 upon directives of the state government. La Martiniere College, a prominent school in Lucknow issued a statement saying that all programmes, to be held in the school, till November 20 are being cancelled.

Both the Centre and State governments have issued diktats to maintain law and order as a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce its order at 10:30 AM today. This is expected to put an end to the politically sensitive dispute for this 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.