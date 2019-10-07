Strike by Telangana road transport employees enters third day

The strike by 57,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the third day on Monday, even as the Government toughened its stand, hinting at fresh recruitment to replace staff deemed to have been removed from service.

The employees have demanded that the corporation be merged with the Government. Besides, they want pay scales revised and vacancies filled up. The government, however, made it clear that it was not going to give in to 'blackmail tactics', saying it would go for fresh recruitment to fill up the vacancies.

Declaring the strike illegal, the corporation management had warned the staff that they would lose their jobs if they went ahead with the strike.