Students stuck in Kota start their journey back to Maharashtra

About 1,800 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, have started their journey home. The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, which had sent 76 buses to pick up the students left the city on Thursday afternoon.

Over the years, Kota has emerged as a coaching hub for students wanting to crack ultra-competitive exams such as IIT JEE, JEE and NEET. Students from the age group of 11 to 18 years undergo rigorous exam preparations at the various coaching institute dotted across the city.

Chief Minister , Uddhav Thackeray held extensive discussions with Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot for bringing back students. After their return to Maharashtra, the students would undergo medical examination and segregation. Due to the long-distance between the two states, the students will reach their respective districts in the next one or two days.