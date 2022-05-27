Sun Pharma acquires Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said its Romanian subsidiary S.C. Terapia SA had acquired the Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania, for an undisclosed amount.

The Uractiv portfolio comprises food supplements, including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health, Sun Pharma said. The portfolio has annualised revenues of approximately $8.7 million, it said, adding that they were for both adults and children.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to further expand our non-prescription product basket in Romania and neighbouring markets,” said Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Vice-President and Head Generic Research and Development, Generic global business division and emerging markets, Sun Pharma.

“We have a strong presence in Romania with Terapia being the number one company in the generics and OTC market*. We will leverage our robust marketing and distribution strengths to grow these brands further,” he added. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.