Sun Pharma waiting for nod to launch molnupiravir

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is getting set to bring out its version of molnupiravir, the anti-viral drug from Merck Sharpe Dohme and Ridgeback, used in Covid treatment.
The DCGI is reviewing clinical data of molnupiravir for the treatment of Covid in adults in India, the company said.
Recently, molnupiravir was approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid in adults. It is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration as well for Emergency Use Authorisation.
Sun Pharma, like a clutch of India-based generic companies, had signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low- and middle-income countries. (LMICs).
Besides Sun, the other companies that have signed up agreements with MSD for molnupiravir include Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs (DRL), Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Viatris (erstwhile Mylan). Interestingly, the drug involved a joint clinical trial undertaken, anchored by DRL, along with Emcure, Sun Pharmaceutical, Cipla and Torrent.
As more regulators look at the anti-viral oral pill to treat Covid, Kirti Ganorkar, Sun’s Chief Executive (India Business), said they were gearing up to make their version of molnupiravir (Molxvir) available to patients and healthcare providers across India at an “economical price”, post approval by DCGI. “Molxvir will be manufactured at one of our plants in India and we have enough capacity to meet the demand,” she added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...