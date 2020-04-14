National

Surat adopts ‘3-T Strategy’ to fight Covid-19

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

Representative picture

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has adopted a three-pronged approach called the `3-T Strategy’ — track, test and treat — to fight Covid-19.

It has also developed the ‘SMC COVID-19 Tracker System’, which includes a web portal and mobile application named ‘SMC COVID-19 Tracker’ to track people who have travelled abroad or inter-State and persons who have come in direct contact with positive Covid-19 individuals, said an official release.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that Surat has developed and implemented a rapid crisis management plan that has became a blueprint for the State government of Gujarat to follow.

Further, the SMC has also put a grievance redressal system in place for quick response in the current situation.

Published on April 14, 2020
Surat
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka reports 2 more Covid-19 deaths