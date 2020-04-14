Surat adopts ‘3-T Strategy’ to fight Covid-19

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has adopted a three-pronged approach called the `3-T Strategy’ — track, test and treat — to fight Covid-19.

It has also developed the ‘SMC COVID-19 Tracker System’, which includes a web portal and mobile application named ‘SMC COVID-19 Tracker’ to track people who have travelled abroad or inter-State and persons who have come in direct contact with positive Covid-19 individuals, said an official release.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that Surat has developed and implemented a rapid crisis management plan that has became a blueprint for the State government of Gujarat to follow.

Further, the SMC has also put a grievance redressal system in place for quick response in the current situation.