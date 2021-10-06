Surat meets 100% target for 1st dose vaccination

Surat has became the first city (municipal corporation) in Gujarat to achieve 100 per cent Covid vaccination with the first dose.

The pace of vaccination picked up in the city, which has the targeted population of 34.36 lakh within the corporation limits. Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Banchha Nidhi Pani, on Tuesday, announced the feat saying that the city has achieved 100 per cent vaccination for the first dose.

This puts Surat in the list of other cities such as Bhubaneshwar in Odisha and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A total 16.61 lakh doses, covering about 48 per cent of the population, have been given the second dose. A total 50.9 lakh doses have been administered till October 5. On September 17, during the nation-wide vaccination drive, Surat administered about 2 lakh doses in a single day.

The landmark was achieved with special awareness campaigns and public outreach programmes to sensitise the bring people for the vaccination. A special ‘Known the Door’ campaign was launched by the health teams of the civic body. The health workers’ teams visited residential areas to encourage citizens to take the jab.

Notably, Surat was one of the worst-hit cities during the second wave in April-May, with daily cases mounting to over 1,500. On Tuesday, Surat reported 5 new cases.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, as a State, has covered 86 per cent of the targeted population with the first dose and about 40 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated with both the doses. So far, the State has so far administered a total of 6.25 crore doses till October 5, against the targeted eligible population of 4.93 crore.